Schalke suspend midfielder Max Meyer

Berlin: Schalke have suspended departing midfielder Max Meyer after the German criticised the football club's management.

The Bundesliga club on Monday reacted to Meyer`s unauthorized interview with the Bild newspaper in which he criticised those responsible at Schalke. The club has suspended him from training with immediate effect until the end of the season.

The midfielder said in an unauthorised interview that he was leaving Schalke because he "no longer wanted to work under" sporting director Christian Heidel. He complained, among other things, that he felt "bullied", reports Xinhua news agency.

The reason for the current strife is that Meyer turned down two contract-extension offers by Schalke. Hence, the 22-year-old midfielder felt that his playing time had been limited and that the club turned the back on him.

"Max Meyer will not participate in the training sessions of the professional team in the next two weeks until the end of the season. He will hence not be fielded anymore. His contract with Schalke expires at the end of the season," reads the club statement.

Sporting director Christian Heidel vehemently rejected Meyer`s accusations. "We cannot tolerate this procedure and these statements. We reject the bullying allegations in the strongest terms. Schalke have always behaved correctly towards Max Meyer," he said.

Meyer is a homegrown Schalke talent who played since 2009 for the "Knappen". He made ever since 146 appearances and provided 17 goals.

The midfielder`s performances in Schalke earned him a spot in Germany`s national team. He made his international debut for Germany against Poland in May 2014 and played four caps to mark one goal.