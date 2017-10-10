Watch: Jeakson Thounaojam scores India's first ever World Cup goal

New Delhi: One-time reject Jeakson Thounaojam became the first-ever Indian footballer to score in a World Cup on Monday when his header breached the Colombian defence during their second Group A match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Despite all the brouhaha surrounding India hosting a football World Cup, not many witnessed the historic feat. Relive the moment here:

The 16-year-old from Manipur was rejected by the then chief coach Nicolai Adam as national selectors on a country-wide tour to build a team for the U-17 World Cup.

The lanky defensive midfielder then joined Punjab’s Minerva Academy, and by chance, the club got an invitation to play a friendly match with the national under-17 team, where Jeakson scored the lone goal.

That's where he impressed national coach Luis Norton de Matos.

India, however, went on to lose the match 2-1 as Colombia scored the winner moments after Jeakson's goal. With that India are virtually out of the tournament. India lost their opening match against USA 3-0. On Thursday (October 13), they will play the final group match against Ghana.

Top two teams and four best third-placed teams from each group will progress to the Round of 16.