हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Cup

We were robbed!" Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match

 At around the time that World Cup minnows Panama were playing Norway in Oslo this week, thieves were busy rifling their Oslo hotel rooms, police told to AFP today.

We were robbed!&quot; Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match
Twitter@Fepafut

Oslo: At around the time that World Cup minnows Panama were playing Norway in Oslo this week, thieves were busy rifling their Oslo hotel rooms, police told to AFP today.

The Panamanian football federation tweeted:

"Three #Panamayor hotel rooms were robbed in Oslo, Norway.

Norwegian police are at the scene looking for clues." 

Police say objects worth around 53,000 euros ($62,000) were taken from three rooms in a downtown Oslo hotel,

explaining thieves are thought to have used an old magnetic room key or a stolen one and that video footage would be examined.

Police spokeswoman Aslaug Rohne told AFP the robbery probably took place at the same time as Panama were being beaten by Norway on Wednesday in a match that ended 1-0.

Panama will make their World Cup debut in Russia, where the central Americans will face England, Belgium and Tunisia in Group G.

Panama kick off their campaign against Belgium in Sochi on June 18, the same day group G opponents Tunisia host England.

Tags:
World CupPanamanian football federationOsloNorwayRussiaEnglandBelgiumTunisiaFIFA World Cup 2018football

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close