Mi Selfie Stick to be launched on Friday; priced at Rs 699
New Delhi: In the world of growing selfie lovers, China's tech giant Xiaomi is finally joining the race and launching a Selfie Stick on Friday.
The Mi Selfie Stick will come in two colours of Black and White and will be priced at Rs 699.
The Mi Selfie Stick will go on sale at 12:00 noon on Friday (December 13) via Mi.com.
Lightweight and portable at just 132 gm, the Mi Selfie Stick will required no bluetooth pairing.
It will extend up to 70 cm and be compatible with all Redmi Phones, Mi Phones and most Android phones running version 4.2.2 and above.
The Mi Selfie Stick will also be compatible will all iPhones runing iOS 5 and above except for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
