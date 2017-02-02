Assembly elections 2017: Campaigning in Punjab, Goa to end today; voting on Saturday

Chandigarh: The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end on Thursday.

Both the states are scheduled to go to polls on February 4 (Saturday).

The total number of Assembly Constituencies in Punjab are 117, out of which 34 are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The electoral rolls of all the existing Assembly Constituencies in Punjab and Goa are 19214236 and 1085271 respectively.

Assembly Constituencies in Goa are 40. One seat is reserved for SCs.

The number of Polling Stations in Punjab - 22600

The number of Polling Stations in Goa - 1642

Key candidates in Punjab elections 2017 are:

- Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal

- Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu

- Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann and HS Phoolka

- Bharatiya Janata Party's JJ Singh

Key candidates in Goa elections 2017 are:

- BJP's Laxmikant Parsekar

- AAP's Elvis Gomes

- MGP President Dipak Dhavalikar

Results will be declared on March 11, 2017.