Caught on camera: Robber strikes ATM guard multiple times with hammer, escapes

In a disturbing video, a security guard in Panaji was spotted being hammered by a robber after he tried to to refrain him from escaping.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 14:58 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Panaji: In a disturbing video, a security guard in Panaji was spotted being hammered by a robber after he tried to to refrain him from escaping.

The robber, who had broken into an ATM of Bank of Maharashtra, hit the guard multiple times before running away.

A CCTV camera installed inside the ATM captured the entire incident. The robber could not be identified as his face was covered with a balaclava.

The unarmed security personnel can be seen making repeated attempts to catch hold of him right in front of the ATM gate.

In the 40-second-long footage, the robber was seen hitting the security person at least 10 times.

Following the violence, the guard initially fell down, however, got up again to encounter him.

The robber who kept on targetting the security person's head, eventually made his way out of the ATM and managed to flee.

The incident left the guard bleeding, yet, he left the ATM and ran after the robber.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the unidentified man and investigations are underway.

