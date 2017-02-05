Election Commission to decide re-polling day for Margao in Goa
ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:02
Panaji: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take the final decision on scheduling the re-polling day for the polling station no. 8 of Margao constituency of South Goa.
Re-polling was recommended in the station as voting was cancelled due to faulty procedure.
Earlier in the day, the Goa assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of 83 percent.It was also said that for the first time, 100 percent use of electronically transmitted postal ballot system was done in the state.
First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:02
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!