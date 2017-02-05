close
Election Commission to decide re-polling day for Margao in Goa

ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:02
Panaji: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take the final decision on scheduling the re-polling day for the polling station no. 8 of Margao constituency of South Goa.

Re-polling was recommended in the station as voting was cancelled due to faulty procedure.

Earlier in the day, the Goa assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of 83 percent.It was also said that for the first time, 100 percent use of electronically transmitted postal ballot system was done in the state.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:02

