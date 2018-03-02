Goa CM Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital

Panaji: Five days after he was admitted to the state government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital for dehydration and low blood pressure, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from the health facility on Thursday, an official said.

"The Chief Minister has been discharged from the hospital and will recuperate at home," an official attached to the Chief Minister's Office told reporters.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for "mild pancreatitis" according to the CMO.

In a Twitter post, Parrikar wrote that he was "happy to be home", while also thanking his supporters for their prayers and good wishes and wishing them a Happy Holi.

He returned to Goa on Friday (February 22) to deliver a truncated annual budget speech, before being admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital late on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders conducted Mahamrityunjay Jaaps (chants to defy death) and prayer services in the coastal state's churches for Parrikar's good health.

