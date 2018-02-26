Manohar Parrikar admitted to hospital again for 'dehydration', 'low blood pressure'

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been unwell for days, was once again hospitalized on Sunday late.

The 62-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was admitted to Goa Medical College after he complained of dehydration and low blood pressure in the night.

Earlier, reports suggested Parrikar may have to be flown to the USA for treatment. Owing to the rumors, the hospital had to issue a statement saying the CM was doing well.

"The Chief Minister had dehydration and was advised to get himself admitted to the GMC. He is well and responding to treatment," said the Chief Minister`s Office.

"We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously," said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane reported the Press Trust of India.

Parrikar was brought to the hospital in a wheelchair and was accompanied by a family member.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister's Office said that Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College near here.

On February 15, Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and treated for mild pancreatitis. He later returned to Goa on Thursday, February 22 and presented a truncated budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate 'Magnetic Maharashtra' Global Investors Summit in suburban Bandra, had also visited the Lilavati Hospital to inquire about Parrikar's health last time Parrikar was hospitalized.