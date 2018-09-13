Manohar Parrikar struggling with allies, may dissolve Goa Assembly, alleges state Congress leader Girish R. Chodankar

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may recommend dissolution of the Assembly, alleged Goa Congress leader Girish R. Chodankar on Wednesday.

In a letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha, Chodankar claimed that Parrikar government is struggling with its allies and intra-party politics within the coalition.

Warning about the dissolution of the house, the Congress leader wrote, “Manohar Parrikar government is in minority and is struggling with its allies and intra-party politics within the coalition. As a result, the administration has completely collapsed. There is `state of emergency` due to Parrikar not stepping down and providing a viable alternative.”

The Goa Assembly coalition includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), Nationalist Congress Party and three Independent members.

The Congress leader further said that his party should be given a chance to form the government in Goa if Parrikar dissolves the Assembly.

Stating that Assembly should not be dissolved before its term is over, the letter added, "In case Parrikar recommends dissolution of the Assembly. We strongly urge that Congress should be given this opportunity to form an alternate government.”

The letter also claims that majority MLAs of the existing Assembly do not support fresh elections, including those sitting on the ruling benches. It further states that Congress party with all its strength and democratic tools at its disposal will oppose the dissolution of the Assembly.