Ahmedabad-Kochi flight lands at Vadodara airport on medical emergency

Vadodara: A Kochi-bound flight from Ahmedabad with 150 passengers was diverted to the Vadodara airport on Tuesday due to a medical emergency on board.

The flight made an emergency landing and the sick passenger, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, was immediately rushed to the state government-run Sir Sayajirao general hospital.

However, the passenger was declared brought dead, an airport official said.

"The 38-year-old passenger had complained of uneasiness in chest following which the plane was diverted to Vadodra airport where it made an emergency landing," the official said.

Airport authorities had made all the arrangements including a '108 ambulance' for rushing the passenger to the hospital and provide him medical assistance at the earliest on landing of the aircraft, the official added.

The deceased was one of the members of a group of 35 people travelling together that included a doctor who provided medicaltreatment to the passenger in the aircraft, according to the official.

The stranded flight took off for its destination at around 1600 hours, the official added.

IndiGo confirmed that the flight 6E-667 was diverted to Vadodara due to a medical emergency.

"On expressing the uneasiness while the plane was airborne, the passenger was checked by one of the travelling doctors on board. Observing this situation, the crew immediately informed the Captain-in-Command who further alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) to arrange for medical assistance and to provide for an ambulance at the Vadodara airport," the airline said in a statement.

First-aid was provided to the passenger by our crew with the help of an on-board doctor. On landing of the aircraft, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital along with IndiGo staff member. After thorough examination by doctor, the passenger was declared dead.

We understand the gravity of such situations; hence IndiGo team ensured that passenger received all necessary medical attention on board and from on-ground staff, it said.