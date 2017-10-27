Explain how ISIS terrorist was employed at your hospital, Gujarat CM asks Ahmed Patel

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday launched a scathing attack at Congress leader Ahmed Patel and asked him to explain how a suspected ISIS terrorist was employed at a hospital where the latter was one of the trustees.

One of the two ISIS terrorists, Kasim Stimberwala, who was arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Thursday, was employed at a Bharuch hospital where Ahmed Patel was a trustee.

Kasim worked as an echo technician in Sardar Patel Hospital and Heart Institute in Bharuch.

He, however, tendered his resignation to the hospital management on October 4 this year and served there for another 20 days. Two days later, on October 25, he, along with another suspected ISIS operative, was arrested for allegedly plotting an Islamic State-inspired lone-wolf terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a press conference, the Gujarat CM today asked for clarification from Patel and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

"These two accused were working in the hospital run by Congress leader Ahmed Patel who was a trustee there. Patel along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify how suspected ISIS recruits were employed at the hospital," Rupani said.

"If Ahmed Patel was a patron of hospital from where 2 suspected ISIS terrorists were arrested then should he be not held responsible,"

The Gujarat CM further demanded Patel to take the responsibility and resign from the Rajya Sabha on moral grounds.

It is to be noted that Patel stepped down as the trustee from the hospital in 2014. However, his presence in 2016, when the then President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the hospital, was evident.

Meanwhile, the Congress rejected CM Rupani's claims and accused the BJP and the CM of trying to hide their incompetence by levelling charges against their leader.

"My party and I appreciate the ATS’s effort to nab the two terrorists. I demand strict and speedy action against them. The allegations put forward by BJP are completely baseless," Patel tweeted.

"I request matters of national security not be politicised keeping elections in mind," he added.

"BJP and Gujarat CM Vjay Rupani are trying to hide their incompetence by making such baseless statements," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.