Gujarat assembly elections key dates: Nomination date, polling on December 9, December 14, counting of votes on December 19

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14 and counting will be held on December 18, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti said that the Model Code of Conduct comes has come into immediate effect.

Here are the important dates for Gujarat elections:

First Phase

December 9: Voting

December 18: Counting

November 21: Last date for Nomination

November 22: Last day for Scrutiny

November 24: Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

Voting will be held in 89 of the 182 seats

Second Phase:

December 12: Voting

December 18: Counting

November 27: Last date for Nomination

November 28: Last day for Scrutiny

November 30: Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

The second phase will be held in 93 of the 182 seats.

The voters will be able to see their votes cast through the Voter-Verified Paper Trail Audit (VVPAT) machines. Paper trail of votes will be used in all the 50,128 polling stations in the state to ensure transparency.

The Commission has also set up 182 all-women polling stations, one in each assembly constituency. CCTV cameras will be used at border checkposts to prevent the smuggling of liquor and money and to stop anti-social elements from entering the state.

