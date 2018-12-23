Jasdan Assembly by-election results Live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vs Congress in Gujarat bypoll

Ahmedabad: The counting of votes for Jasdan Assembly bypolls in Gujarat has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The outcome of Jasdan assembly bypoll is being keenly watched by the Congress and the ruling BJP against the backdrop of the saffron party's debacle in three core Hindi states in recent assembly elections.

The byelection, which was held on December 20, has become a battle of prestige for the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

# BJP candidate Bavaliya leading by 10,400 votes at the end of round six of counting of votes

# After the fifth round of counting, BJP is ahead with 7685 votes

# In the fourth round of voting, Bavaliya leads with 17819 votes, Congress stands second with 14745 votes

# As the third round of counting is underway, Bavaliya is ahead with 13783 votes while Congress' Nakiya is trailing with 11602 votes

# Third round begins. BJP candidate Bavaliya is leading by 2700 votes

# BJP candidate Bavaliya is 4755 votes ahead while Congress' Nakiya is trailing with 3704 votes

# With over 2000 votes in the second round, Bavaliya continues to lead

# After the first round, BJP's Bavaliya is ahead by 1001 votes

# More than 5,000 votes have been counted in the first round

The bypoll is mainly a bipolar contest between Kunvarji Bavaliya, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community from the area, and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress.

Nakiya, a Rajkot district panchayat member who had once worked closely with Bavaliya, a five-time MLA, contested the assembly election for the first time in his life.

The election was necessitated after Bavaliya crossed over to the saffron party and resigned as MLA in July.