Has action been taken against cops convicted in Bilkis Bano gangrape case, asks SC
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat government whether any departmental action has been taken against the police officers who were convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case. Gujarat government has been asked to file a reply within four weeks.
Giving her permission to ask for a higher compensation, the SC said that she can file a separate plea seeking enhancement of compensation awarded to her by lower courts.