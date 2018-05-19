I am Kalki, Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, can't come to work: Gujarat government officer

AHMEDABAD: A Gujarat government official has claimed that he is Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and can't come to office because he is conducting a "penance" to "change the global conscience".

Rameshchandra Fefar, the superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA) said that the country is getting good rains only due to his severe penance.

He said this while replying to a show-cause notice served to him.

The notice and his bizarre reply have gone viral on social media.

"Even if you don't believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days,'' he said in the reply.

"I realised that I am Kalki Avatar when I was in my office in March 2010. Since then, I am having divine powers," Fefar told media at his Rajkot house on Friday.

In his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the agency three days ago, Fefar, who is in his late 50s, stated he could not come to office as he is busy with penance.

"I am doing penance at home by entering into the fifth dimension to change the global conscience....I can't do such penance sitting in the office," Fefar's two-page reply said.

Because of his ongoing penance, India is getting good rainfall for the last 19 years, it claimed.

The SSPA should decide "whether it's more important for the agency to make me sit in the office and do time pass or do some concrete work to save the country from drought," he said, adding "Just because I am Kalki Avatar, India got good rains."

"Such unauthorised absence does not suit a gazetted officer. Work of the agency is getting hampered because of your absence," the notice read.

SSPA looks after rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Project-affected persons.

(With PTI inputs)