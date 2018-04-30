Narad Muni was like Google, but never gave information that would harm humanity: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday compared Google to Narad Muni. "Google is an information source today. We can compare Narada Muni with Google as he had all the information of what was happening in the world. Narada gave information to many people but never gave information that would harm humanity," he said, as per news agency ANI.

Rupani's comments come on the heels of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's remarks on certain issues which have generated controversy in recent times. On April 29, 2018, he called for a change in mindset among the state's youth and urged them to pursue entrepreneurship, instead of running after government jobs.

"I told my officers that every officer has to arrange income for at least 10 youths. Income can be generated by rearing cows, pigs or poultry birds. Income could be generated through Prime Minister"s Mudra Yojana for rural youths. Our target is to arrange income in three months time for 3,000 youths," Deb had said at a press conference.

Deb had, however, declined to comment on recent media reports saying he has urged youths to open "paan shops" rather than chasing government jobs.

Before that, he had stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. Clarifying later, he had said, "I did not say that mechanical engineers must not go for civil services. I said that civil engineers should join civil services as they have experience about the administration."

Earlier, Deb had questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as 'Miss World' in 1997 and had alleged that international beauty contests were a farce. He had said that he failed to understand the "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Hayden won the award.

Deb, however, was all praise for Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994 and had said that she "represents the Indian women in the true sense".

However, later on, April 27, 2018, he had regretted his remarks and had said, "I was talking about how the handlooms of the state could be marketed well. If anybody is hurt or feeling defamed, I regret this. I respect all women as my mother."

Deb has also claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, drawing criticism from Twitterati, intellectuals and his political adversaries.

