PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat today, launch key projects in Vadodara, Bhavnagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat on Sunday, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts.

This could possibly be his last visit to Gujarat before the Election Commission announces poll dates for the state.

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the Rs. 615 crore roll-on roll-off ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

He had called the ferry service his “dream project” while addressing a gathering at Gandhinagar on October 16.

He had also tweeted a video about the same on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Ghogha-Dahej Ferry Service will boost connectivity and infrastructure in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/Hed5BoaT9V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2017

It has been claimed that the seven to eight hours of travel time between Ghogha in Saurashtra, and Dahej in South Gujarat, will reduce to one hour after the ferry service begins.

After inaugurating the ferry service, PM will address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry.

From Dahej, he will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several developmental projects worth over Rs. 1,140 crore. It includes capacity expansion of Mundra-Delhi petroleum product pipeline, greenfield marketing terminal project of HPCL. an integrated transport hub, housing projects, and a flyover.

He will also dedicate to the nation, the Vadodara City Command Control Centre, the Waghodiya Regional Water Supply Scheme, and the New Head Office Building of the Bank of Baroda.

The Prime Minister will hand over keys of houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban, as well as Rural).

Talking to news agency PTI, Ajay Bhadoo, Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Maritime Board, which is executing the ro-ro project, said the first phase of the service to be inaugurated by Modi on Sunday is meant for passengers.

In the second phase, which would be ready in two months, cars can also be carried between the two towns.

The service reduces the distance between the two towns from 310 kilometres by road to 30 kilometres which can be covered in 1 hour,” Bhadoo asserted.

This will be his third visit to the poll-bound state in October.

A week ago, on October 16, he had visited Gujarat and had addressed party workers at a village near Gandhinagar.

Before that he had visited Gujarat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar and Bharuch.

He also held a roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar on October 8.

With PTI inputs