Rahul Gandhi to attend 'Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan' rally in Gujarat today; likely to meet Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will visit poll bound Gujarat on Monday to take part in 'Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan' in Gandhinagar.

Interestingly, the Gandhi scion, who is spearheading the Congress for the upcoming high-voltage Gujarat Assembly Elections, is likely to meet Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

While aggressive young Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakore on Saturday announced he was joining the Congress, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a boost as two leaders from Patel's Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) shook hands with the party.

Alpesh Thakore and his supporters would formally join the Congress at a massive rally in state capital Gandhinagar on Monday in presence of Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki has urged firebrand Patidar spearhead Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani to also join the party.

Reacting to the Congress invite to join and offer party tickets, Hardik Patel, who has been publicly saying that he is out to defeat the "dictatorial and inhuman" BJP and had once appealed to Patidars at large to grant the Congress an opportunity, said, "I am not here to contest elections and my age does not permit it, but other PAAS members are free to do so."

Gandhi is also likely to meet Chotu Vasava, the leader of Janata Dal (U) in Gujarat, during his one-day visit.