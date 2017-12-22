Rahul Gandhi to begin his Gujarat visit from Somnath Temple

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be in Gujarat on Saturday to attend a review meeting to analyse the party`s showing in the assembly elections, will start by visiting the Somnath Temple.

During his three-day visit to the state, Gandhi will hold meetings with all the newly-elected MLAs and leaders and party workers all across the state to review the election results.

Congress along with its alies won 80 seats and restricted BJP to less 100 in a state it considers its fortress.

There will be a party workers meet at Gujarat University Convention Hall at GNBC ground in Ahmedabad.

The Congress will analyse in detail why it failed to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled Gujarat for 22 long years, and the road ahead.

Gandhi became the party President on December 16, two days after the Gujarat elections got over.