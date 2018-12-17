Rajkot girl robs own house of lakhs to fund boyfriend's pilot training course

Ahmedabad: A girl in Rajkot robbed her won house to fund her boyfriend's pilot training course. The duo was studying chartered Accountancy and had met at a coaching class.

The girl Priyanka, 20, stole Rs 21 lakh cash along with jewellery for her boyfriend Het, 20, who wanted to become a commercial pilot. The course fee was nearly Rs 20 lakh.

Priyanka used duplicated key of cupboards and robbed her own house when her mother and sister were out of town.

The couple has been arrested and all the stolen cash and jewellery have been recovered from Het's possession. He had left Rajkot and moved to Bengaluru following the robbery.

Priyanka vandalised the house to make it look like a burglary. The incident took place on November 29.