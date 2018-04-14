Surat: 11-yr-old girl's mutilated body discovered, sexual assault suspected

Surat: The mutilated body of a minor, suspected to be a case of sexual assault and murder, was recovered from Gujarat's Surat on Saturday, said the police.

More than 86 injuries found on 11-yr-old girl's body including ones on her private parts, said the forensic head of the city's Civil hospital, as reported by news agency ANI.

Injury marks were also found on the victim's private parts, added authorities.

“Sample has been taken for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests which will make clear if she suffered sexual assault and if she was strangled to death,' added authorities.

The incident comes amid massive outrage across the country over Unnao and Kathua minor gang-rape case.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the alleged accused in Unnao rape case was sent to seven-days of police custody. After 17 hours of interrogation, the CBI had arrested the BJP legislator on Friday night for alleged rape of a minor. The action came barely hours the Allahabad High Court ordered the probe agency to arrest Sengar, stating that he was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

In Jammu and Kashmir`s Kathua, an eight-year-old Muslim nomadic girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. State Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Saturday terminated the services of four policemen accused in the rape and murder of a minor in Kathua district.