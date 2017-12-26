हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM, PM Modi attends: In Pics

Vijay Rupani was on Tuesday sworn-in as the Gujarat CM for the second consecutive time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 18:35 PM IST
Comments |
Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM, PM Modi attends: In Pics
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani was on Tuesday sworn-in as the Gujarat CM for the second consecutive time, while Nitin Patel took oath as his deputy, along with 18 other ministers.

Rupani took oath along with nine cabinet-rank ministers, including Patel, and 10 ministers of state at the ceremony held near the state secretariat.

Governor O P Kohli administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rupani (61) and the other ministers at the ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the chief ministers of the BJP- ruled states.

Prominent dignitaries who attended the oath-taking ceremony included BJP veteran LK Advani, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Besides Patel, the other Cabinet-rank ministers sworn-in were - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ishwar Parmar.

The ministers of state who took the oath were - Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Raman Patkar, Parsottam Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Bachubhai Khabad and Vibhavariben Dave.

Of the nine Cabinet ministers sworn-in, five were retained from the previous ministry. Similarly, the ten ministers of state sworn-in today included five from the earlier ministry.

While six ministers belong to the Patel community, Bhavnagar East MLA Vibhavariben Dave is the lone woman in the new ministry.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Vijay RupaniGujaratGujarat Chief MinisterRupani's swearing-in ceremonyBJPNarendra Modi
Next
Story

PM Modi once again thanks people of Gujarat for BJP's win in Assembly polls

Trending