Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM, PM Modi attends: In Pics

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani was on Tuesday sworn-in as the Gujarat CM for the second consecutive time, while Nitin Patel took oath as his deputy, along with 18 other ministers.

Rupani took oath along with nine cabinet-rank ministers, including Patel, and 10 ministers of state at the ceremony held near the state secretariat.

Governor O P Kohli administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rupani (61) and the other ministers at the ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the chief ministers of the BJP- ruled states.

Reached Gujarat. Will attend the swearing in ceremony of the Council of Ministers of the Gujarat Government. pic.twitter.com/j0t4PXbecf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

Congratulations to Shri @vijayrupanibjp, Shri @Nitinbhai_Patel and all those who took oath as Ministers. My best wishes to this team in their endeavour to take Gujarat to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/X7Kt56u3vC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

People from all walks of life joined the oath taking ceremony in Gandhinagar to bless the team that took oath today. We cherish these blessings and their affection. pic.twitter.com/JMxnfqeKuY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

Political leaders, Chief Ministers of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special. pic.twitter.com/hsN4Dv1zQn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

Congratulations to Shri @vijayrupanibjp ji, Shri @Nitinbhai_Patel ji & council of ministers who took oath today. I am sure the new team under the guidance of PM @narendramodi ji will continue to serve the people of Gujarat with renewed passion and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pcemZ8k2QW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2017

I thank all the political leaders, Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA governed states for their esteemed presence. I also thank the people of Gujarat for their unparalleled love and support to BJP. Thank you Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/UUy1JNxEpR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2017

Prominent dignitaries who attended the oath-taking ceremony included BJP veteran LK Advani, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

It's not merely an oath for the office or word of solemn promise but an assurance, determination & commitment to work unflaggingly for the downtrodden & needy. May God be with us. pic.twitter.com/ftyYunD3zW — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 26, 2017

Sharing some moments with the senior leaders of India at the swearing in ceremony of #VijayRupani Ji as the Chief Minister of #Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/2jC0fpNi51 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 26, 2017

Today attended the swearing ceremony of Shri @vijayrupanibjp as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the newly formed Council of Ministers of the Gujarat Government at Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/foBaMPfRdW — Dr Nirmal Singh (@NirmalSinghBJP) December 26, 2017

Besides Patel, the other Cabinet-rank ministers sworn-in were - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ishwar Parmar.

The ministers of state who took the oath were - Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Raman Patkar, Parsottam Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Bachubhai Khabad and Vibhavariben Dave.

Of the nine Cabinet ministers sworn-in, five were retained from the previous ministry. Similarly, the ten ministers of state sworn-in today included five from the earlier ministry.

While six ministers belong to the Patel community, Bhavnagar East MLA Vibhavariben Dave is the lone woman in the new ministry.

(With PTI inputs)