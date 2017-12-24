Vijay Rupani to be sworn in as Gujarat CM for second time on December 26

AHMEDABAD: Vijay Rupani will be sworn in the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term on Tuesday, December 26. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground at 11 am.

Nitin Patel will continue to be the Deputy Chief Minister.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP leader, Rupani became the state chief minister in 2014, succeeding former CM Anandiben Patel.

Rupani, who won from Rajkot West with 21,000 votes, started his political career as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student activist. He later joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and moved to Jan Sangh in 1971. He's been a member of the BJP since its establishment in 1980.

Rupani also spent 11 months in prison during the 1976 Emergency.

"It has been unanimously decided in the meeting that Vijay Rupani will be the Legislature party leader and Nitin Bhai Patel will be the deputy Legislature party leader," Jaitley said while making the announcement.