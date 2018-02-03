2 Kashmiri students brutally thrashed by mob in Haryana post namaz

Srinagar: Two Kashmiri students, on the way back to campus after offering Friday evening prayers, were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Haryana's Mahenderhgarh.

“Me and my friend had gone to the mosque to offer namaz yesterday. After we came out of the mosque, we noticed some people following us. Just as we were leaving on my motorbike, a group of 15-20 people started to beat us,” said Aftab, one of the victims.

Both the victims are students in the Central University of Haryana.

“No one came forward to help us. Soon after police arrived at the spot. We went to the hospital for checkup and returned to university campus. We told faculty about incident and lodged a complaint with University,” added Aftab.

The other victim tweeted:

Sir v the student of Central University of haryana and today we r gone for the jumma nimaz out side the campus n some of the people are starting thrashing us @OmarAbdullah @listenshahid @chzulfkarali @MehboobaMufti @HMOIndia @narendramodi @jkedumin @spvaid @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/RfNYByfxeC — javid iqbal jagal (@iam_javid) February 2, 2018

The victims were later taken to the local hospital.

Demanding an immediate probe into the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged Haryana government to take strict action against the perpetrators.

The victims were beaten up while returning to the campus after offering congregational Friday prayers in Mahendragarh town.

"Shocked and disturbed to hear reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted in Mahendargarh, Haryana," tweeted later Mehbooba.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “This is terrible & goes against the spirit of what @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence.”

The Haryana Police has registered a case.

“With regard to physical assault on some students of J&K in Haryana's Mahenderhgarh, Haryana Police has taken cognizance. FIR u/s 148/149/341/323 IPC has been lodged in Mahenderhgarh police station. One of our officers is in touch with the boys as well: Jammu and Kashmir Police,” tweeted news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid also tweeted, "In touch with DGP Haryana. Police is taking cognisance of the incident."

With agency inputs