Manohar Lal Khattar

Fingers pointed at women will be chopped off, warns Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM also said that people accused of rape and molestation will not be allowed to avail benefits from state schemes.

PANCHKULA: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has warned if anyone dares to point fingers at women, their fingers will be chopped off.

Issuing a stern warning to anti-social elements, the BJP leader said that people accused of rape and molestation in Haryana will not be allowed to avail benefits from state schemes.

"If anyone dares to point fingers at our women. their fingers will be chopped off. We will make arrangements regarding this," Khattar said.

The Haryana Chief Minister made these remarks during the launch of 'Ek Aur Sudhar' project here.

Khattar, however, faced criticism for making the statement and later clarified that he didn't mean for any barbarian rule towards anyone.

"The intention of the statement was not a barbarian rule but to punish the accused/culprits," Khattar told media here.

Khattar also stated that if the accused is acquitted of all charges then that person can avail the benefits.

The Chief Minister also said that if a rape victim wants to hire a lawyer of her choice except for the one provided by the state government, she would be provided financial assistance of Rs 22,000.

Khattar also informed that he will soon announce a comprehensive scheme for the safety and security of women either on Independence Day (August 15) or Raksha Bandhan (August 26). 

This is not the first time that the outspoken Haryana CM had made tough remarks and later twisted them after facing flak.

Khattar had recently stirred a controversy by claiming that the strike by farmers focusses on unnecessary things.

"Farmers don't have any issues, (they are) just focusing on unnecessary things," Khattar had said.

Asking the farmers to sell their produce, he advised them that not selling it will only bring more losses to them.   

He made the remarks at a time when farmers across the country were on a 10-day strike to press their demands, including loan waiver and right price for crops. 

(With ANI inputs)

