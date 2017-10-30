Gurugram Ryan murder case: SC to hear plea of Pradyuman's father today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea filed by Varun Thakur, the father of Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead in a mysterious condition in Gurugram's Ryan International School on September 8.

On October 30, parents of Pradyuman organised a candle light march at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital as a call for justice for their deceased son.

Earlier on October 13, the apex court had issued notices to the Pinto family - the owners and trustees of Ryan International School - in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman.

On September 8, the body of the class II student Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.

The sensational murder sparked a massive outrage across the country, triggering a debate over the safety of students in school premises.

After initial investigation into the case, the Gurugram Police arrested the bus driver Ashok

in connection with the murder of the child.

The Pinto family – the owners and trustees of the Ryan International School - were later booked under various sections in connection with the case.

On Friday, the Haryana government handed over the probe into the sensational murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement after he met the victim's parents at their residence.

He further announced that Haryana government will take over the management of the school for next three months.