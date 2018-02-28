Gurugram school murder case: Bus conductor acquitted by special court

New Delhi: The bus conductor was acquitted by the child special court on Wednesday in the Gurugram school murder case.

Earlier in November 2017, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was released from the Bhondsi jail.

Mohit Verma, lawyer of bus conductor Ashok had said then, "Police had planned everything, an innocent was trapped. Police had done injustice to Ashok,” adding that “As soon as the closure report comes, we will file the bail plea for Ashok and once he is discharged, we will file a defamation case against the police and the school management.”

The bus conductor was arrested by the Gurugram police in connection with the murder of 7-year-old boy who was found dead in the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8, 2017. Hours later, the city police had detained the school bus conductor claiming it had cracked the case.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khairwar had declared in a press meet on September 10 that Ashok was the killer and that he had tried to sexually assault the minor.

However, on November 6, 2017, in a sudden turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Class 11 student in connection with the killing and said that it did not find any evidence against Ashok, who was apprehended by the Gurgaon Police.

The Class 11 suspect is also from the same school and is said to have murdered the child in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.

