Haryana minister Anil Vij compares Rahul Gandhi to deadly Nipah virus, sparks row

Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, who is known for making controversial statements, has now compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to deadly Nipah virus, which has claimed many lives across the country.

"Rahul Gandhi is similar to Nipah Virus, whichever party he comes in contact with, that party will be finished. They (parties) are trying to come together (in alliance) but they will be finished off,'' Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi is similar to #NipahVirus, which ever Party he comes in contact with, that Party will be finished. They (parties) are trying to come together (in alliance) but they will be finished off: Haryana Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/wt01o8npmc — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

This is not the first time that the controversial Haryana minister has targeted Rahul Gandhi. Last year, he had said that the decision to make Rahul Gandhi Congress president would help Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve his dream of a ''Congress-Mukt Bharat'' (Congress-free India).

Vij had also earlier alleged that Rahul Gandhi uses the same plate to feed his dog and those who visit his home, for he doesn't discriminate between his dog and Congress workers.

Earlier this month, Vij had reportedly said that freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai made supreme sacrifice for the country, unlike Nehru and Gandhi, who did not bear even a single stick.

Last year, Vij had attacked the West Bengal Chief Minister too, saying Mamata Banerjee should jump into the sea if she is ‘ashamed of being born as an Indian'.

His remarks on Congress chief have come at a time when the deadly Nipah virus has claimed at least 14 lives in Kerala alone.

It has now been close to a week since the dreaded Nipah virus outbreak hit Kozhikode in north Kerala.

Nipah Virus (NiV) infection in humans has a range of clinical presentations, from asymptomatic infection to the acute respiratory syndrome and fatal encephalitis, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Kozhikode Health Department and the state governments are maintaining a strict vigil in the wake of several deaths reportedly due to the virus. Two more persons, who were allegedly in contact with the deceased, are believed to be in a serious condition. The Health Ministry has also taken several preventive steps to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

(With Agency inputs)