Haryana

Haryana rains: Roof of house collapses in Sirsa, 2 children killed

Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Dabwali in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said today.

The house was old and the roof collapsed due to heavy rain yesterday, Station House Officer (SHO), City Dabwali, Hawa Singh said.

"The roof of the old house collapsed due to heavy rain. A four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were killed in the incident, while some of the other family members were injured," he added.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana continued to be lashed by rains for the third consecutive day today.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both the states, received light showers in the morning and the mercury dropped by a few notches, a MeT department official said.

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Punjab and Haryana on June 28, a day before its scheduled arrival.

