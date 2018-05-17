IMD issues warning of thunderstorm and strong winds in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi for next three days

New Delhi: The weather department has warned of thunderstorm with rain over many places of Delhi and adjoining areas of Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonipat, Ganaur, Nuh, Manesar, Palwal, Sohna, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida and Alwar.

The weather department also said on Thursday that there is a probability of thunderstorm, strong winds and hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and parts of North West India for three days. Dust storm in Rajasthan is also possible.

- Heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha. - Heavy rain at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

- Gale winds speed reaching 65­75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely around the centre of the cyclone covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of southwest and westcentral Arabian sea. Sea condition will be high over the same area and same period.

- Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian sea