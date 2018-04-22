Like Seventh pay commission recommendation: CM Manohar Lal Khattar increases 9 nine allowances for Haryana government employees

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced enhancement of nine allowances on the pattern of the seventh pay commission recommendation and the introduction of a special allowance for child care to female government employees with disability. Addressing the senior IAS, IFS and IPS officers at a state-level function on the occasion of the 12th Civil Services Day in Panchkula, he announced enhancement of many Haryana-specific allowances of health and police departments. The increase in all these allowances would be effective from May 1.

Under the special allowance for child care Rs 1,500 which would be given to female employees with disability, per child monthly, an official release said.

Asserting that the state government has already given the benefit of seventh pay panel recommendations to its employees with effect from January 1, 2016, the chief minister announced to constitute a committee to revise the House Rent Allowance (HRA) admissible to the state government employees on the pattern of the Centre.

Under the guidance of Finance Minister Abhimanyu, the panel would make its recommendation both on the quantum of increase and the date from which it would be applicable. Among the nine allowances increased on the basis of seventh pay panel recommendations are fixed medical allowance (increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000), children education allowance (from Rs 750 to Rs 1,125 per month) and uniform and washing allowance for group D employees (from Rs 240 to Rs 440 per month).