Minimum temperature drops at many places in Punjab and Haryana

PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 12:40

Chandigarh: The minimum temperature today registered a slight drop at many places in Punjab and Haryana even a fog reduced visibility at many places.

Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place in the State registering a low of 5.6 degrees C, a MeT Department official said here.

Karnal also had a cold night at 7 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal. However, Ambala recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, up two degrees.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab, registering a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal while Patiala registered a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

Bathinda registered a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius while Gurdaspur's minimum settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, where the sky was hazy in the morning, recorded 10 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 12:40

