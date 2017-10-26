11-hour marathon surgery separates Odisha twins successfully

New Delhi: Odisha's craniopagus twins, joined at the head were separated after a successful marathon surgery that lasted around 11 hours at the AIIMS in Delhi.

A team of 30 doctors from various departments, including neurosurgery, neuro-anesthesia and pediatrics, were on the medical team that undertook the second phase of the surgery on twins Jaga and Kalia, who are around two and a half years old.

The second phase surgery was done before scheduled time as Jaga's health deteoriated.

The conjoined twins were taken to AIIMS on July 14 from Milipada village in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The first phase of the surgery was done on August 28, which included experts from Japan as well.

As part of the first phase, a new bypass technique was used for the first time on the twins.

While conjoined twins are known to occur in about every 2,00,000 births, craniopagus twins are rarer, accounting for about only two per cent.

The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the surgery at AIIMS.

Earlier, the twins had undergone medical check up at at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Their health is stable, but they will be kept under observation for 72 hours.

(With Agency inputs)