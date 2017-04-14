9 out of 10 patients want their doctors to listen to them during initial consultation: Survey

New Delhi: A patient's relationship with their doctor and vice versa is sensitive, albeit one of trust. It is this trust that helps patients confide in their respective doctors regarding any kind of problem they are facing, with the assurance that they would be guided well.

However, different people have different expectations from their medical experts. Some like to listen, learn and gather more knowledge, while others like to be heard.

A survey conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) found that a staggering 90.2 percent of the patients want the doctor to listen to them in great detail during first consultation, while 84.4 percent want to be explained everything about the illness, investigation and drugs.

The survey was carried out among a sample size of 1,325 people, and found that 71.2 percent of the patients want their doctors to greet them and introduce himself/herself in the very first meeting.

About 38.8 percent of the patients want the doctor to thank them after the consultation.

Following the outcome of the survey, conducted recently, the IMA has launched an 'ALERT campaign' where the members have been asked to acknowledge the patient and introduce oneself, to listen to the patient, to explain everything about the illness and investigation.

It has further stressed on re-listening to the patient to gather what he has understood and also thanking the patient after the consultation is over.

"Unlike older days where the patient was convinced by the diagnosis done and treatment given out, the patients of today want to understand what is bothering their health and take a participatory approach to getting well and healing.

"This way they feel more involved in their treatment plan. Keeping this in mind, the IMA has launched the ALERT campaign, which aims to address these concerns of patients in a systematic manner," IMA national president Dr K K Aggarwal said.

"We are sure that with the help of ALERT, both the doctors as well as the patients will be in a better position to understand and trust each other," IMA secretary general Dr RN Tandon said.

A physician working in a patient care setting may have many things on their mind. However, the most important of these is their patients' health and the patient is thus the real boss who has to be kept happy and in good humour, Dr Tandon emphasised.

(With PTI inputs)