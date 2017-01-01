Ancient protective DNA can elevate Alzheimer's risk in humans

New Delhi: A new study has found that ancient protective DNA can increase Alzheimer's risk in modern humans.

A gene mutation that protect ancient humans has become a threat for the modern humans, making them prone to the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's.

Researchers at Arizona State University in the US examined how the apolipoprotein E (ApoE) gene might function differently in an infectious environment than in the urban industrialised settings where it has mostly been examined.

All ApoE proteins help mediate cholesterol metabolism, and assist in the crucial activity of transporting fatty acids to the brain.

However, in industrialised societies, ApoE4 variant carriers also face up to a four-fold higher risk for Alzheimer's disease and other age-related cognitive declines, as well as a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.

Researchers wanted to examine the potentially detrimental effects of the ApoE4 allele in environmental conditions experienced throughout our species' existence.

