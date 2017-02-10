Common side effects of deworming: Symptoms, what to do

New Delhi: Deworming is essential for children's health and well-being. It is a prophylactic measure to prevent children from worm infestation.

Various studies have shown that deworming has a significant impact on the health, education and livelihoods of treated children.

However, deworming treatment can have some mild side effects such as - dizziness, nausea, headache, and vomiting. These symptoms likely due to the worms being passed through the child’s body and usually disappear after some time.

Usually, side effects are seen in children with high infections. If symptoms do not go away within 24 hours, or if they are very severe, the child should be taken to the nearest health facility to avoid further complications.

Meanwhile, to avoid further health problems and manage conditions of adverse reactions that may be caused by deworming tablets tablets given to kids on National Deworming Day on Friday (February 10), the Union Health Ministry has established over 210 Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centres (AMCs) across the country.

In one of India's largest single-day public health initiatives, an estimated 34 crore children in the age group of 1-19 years, will be administered deworming tablets today to reduce worm infestation that can stifle physical and intellectual growth.