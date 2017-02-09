Eat these foods to keep your uterus healthy!

New Delhi: Uterus is a major hormone-responsive reproductive sex organ in a woman's body. It is very important to keep the female reproductive organ healthy, if you want to have babies. And for that one needs to eat a balanced diet and right foods to have a healthy uterus.

Here are some foods which should be included in diet for healthy uterus:

Nuts

Start consuming lots of nuts such as almonds, flaxseeds and cashew nuts as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and good cholesterol which help in eliminating fibroids and also prevent uterine cancer.

Vegetables

One should consume lots of vegetables in their daily diet as they are a great source of calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins. And vegetables are rich in phytoestrogens which have the ability to compete with the body’s estrogen. It also helps to bring down the estrogen levels which halts the growth of tumor in the uterus.

Fruits

Being a rich source of vitamin C and bioflavonoids, consuming lots of fruits can help in impeding the growth of fibroids in your uterus. They can also help normalize the estrogen levels. Bioflavonoids also prevent ovarian cancer and help in keeping your reproductive system healthy.

Green veggies

Include lots of greens veggies such as kale, spinach, collard greens and stinging nettles in your diet as they help to maintain the alkaline balance of your uterus.

Dairy products

Dairy products like yogurt, cheese, milk and butter are rich in calcium and vitamin D which is essential for uterine health. Though calcium helps to keep our bones healthy, but vitamin D also plays a vital role in keeping the uterine fibroids away.