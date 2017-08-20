close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Finger length may predict athletic ability: Study

Researchers explored the difference in length between one's index finger and ring finger, and a possible link to muscular strength.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:30
Finger length may predict athletic ability: Study

Washington: Your hands may predict how good you are at sports, say scientists who found that athletic prowess could be related to the length of your fingers.

Researchers explored the difference in length between one's index finger and ring finger, and a possible link to muscular strength.

They found that the ratio of the length of the index finger and the length of the ring finger - called the "digit ratio" - is favourably related to muscular strength in boys.

The ring finger in males is typically longer than the index finger, whereas the fingers are about the same length in females, said Grant Tomkinson, a professor at the University of North Dakota in the US.

"There is some indirect evidence that this digit ratio of the length of the fingers, is determined during early foetal development by testosterone - the more testosterone the foetus produces, the longer the ring finger, so the smaller the digit ratio," he said.

Testosterone is the natural steroid hormone that enhances sport, athletic and fitness test performance. In general, people with smaller digit ratios are better athletes, researchers said.

"Our study shows that boys with lower digit ratios have better handgrip strength, irrespective of their age or body size," Tomkinson said.

Since muscular strength is important for success in many youth sports and athletic events, the finding suggests that the digit ratio may predict performance in youth sports and athletic events requiring high strength, researchers said.

Muscular strength is also an important indicator of good health, and those with lower digit ratios probably have better general health and well-being, Tomkinson said.

Researchers also found that females with lower digit ratios are better basketball players.

TAGS

Finger LengthLenght of fingerAthletic abilitySportshealth news

From Zee News

Small increase in cigarette price can make smokers quit: Study
Health

Small increase in cigarette price can make smokers quit: St...

Don&#039;t panic if you don&#039;t see your phone nearby – It could lead to anxiety, say researchers
Health

Don't panic if you don't see your phone nearby –...

Rising number of cardiac patients in India in 30-40 age group a concern, say doctors
Health

Rising number of cardiac patients in India in 30-40 age gro...

This is why water adds taste to whisky - Read
Health

This is why water adds taste to whisky - Read

Alzheimer&#039;s may be detected years before symptoms appear – thanks to this new eye test
Health

Alzheimer's may be detected years before symptoms appe...

Why are Indian soldiers victimised by depression, suicides? BSF turns counselor
Health

Why are Indian soldiers victimised by depression, suicides?...

Hop on to the weighing scale daily to accelerate your weight loss process!
Health

Hop on to the weighing scale daily to accelerate your weigh...

Doctor&#039;s attempt to inject hospital superintendent with HIV+ blood over personal grudge foiled
Health

Doctor's attempt to inject hospital superintendent wit...

Shocking! 50 tumours removed from woman&#039;s uterus after three-hour surgery
Health

Shocking! 50 tumours removed from woman's uterus after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video