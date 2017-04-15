Know these common causes of chronic itchy scalp!
New Delhi: Do you often scratch your head? Well, itchy scalp is one of the common conditions that we face and it is a sign of poor hygiene or skin problems. Though it is a known fact that dandruff causes chronic itchy scalp, but there are also other common causes for it.
Easy home remedies for itchy scalp!
Here are a few common causes of chronic itchy scalp:
Excessive sweating
Excessive sweating can cause itching of the scalp, if you do not wash your hair regularly. It not only leads to dandruff but also increases the risk of infection.
Infections
Both bacterial or fungal infections can also lead to chronic itchy scalp. While folliculitis is a bacterial infection that causes itching and discomfort, lichen place is a fungal infection that causes dead, flaky skin cells. So, one should consult a doctor immediately to know the exact cause of infection and get treated.
Head lice
We all know that head lice causes itchy scalp, but if it is not treated then it can lead to the chronic itchy scalp. Head lice are parasites which feed on dead skin cells and can be treated with medicated shampoos and natural remedies.
Eczema
It is a skin condition that causes the dry, scaly and itchy scalp and often ignored thinking as dandruff. So, do not ignore the chronic itchy scalp and consult a dermatologist to treat it.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH