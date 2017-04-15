Know these common causes of chronic itchy scalp!

New Delhi: Do you often scratch your head? Well, itchy scalp is one of the common conditions that we face and it is a sign of poor hygiene or skin problems. Though it is a known fact that dandruff causes chronic itchy scalp, but there are also other common causes for it.

Here are a few common causes of chronic itchy scalp:

Excessive sweating

Excessive sweating can cause itching of the scalp, if you do not wash your hair regularly. It not only leads to dandruff but also increases the risk of infection.

Infections

Both bacterial or fungal infections can also lead to chronic itchy scalp. While folliculitis is a bacterial infection that causes itching and discomfort, lichen place is a fungal infection that causes dead, flaky skin cells. So, one should consult a doctor immediately to know the exact cause of infection and get treated.

Head lice

We all know that head lice causes itchy scalp, but if it is not treated then it can lead to the chronic itchy scalp. Head lice are parasites which feed on dead skin cells and can be treated with medicated shampoos and natural remedies.

Eczema

It is a skin condition that causes the dry, scaly and itchy scalp and often ignored thinking as dandruff. So, do not ignore the chronic itchy scalp and consult a dermatologist to treat it.