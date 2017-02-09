Reasons why it is important to deworm your child

New Delhi: Periodic deworming during childhood days is important. Worm infections can cause various health problems, including anemia, abdominal distention (swelling) or severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea, etc. It can also cause loss of appetite, malnourishment, impaired mental and physical development as well as tissue damage that may require corrective surgery.

As the infected children cannot concentrate on their studies, their education and productivity is at stake besides health risks. To avoid untoward incidents in physical and mental health, parents must ensure that their child is dewormed regualrly.

Here are some health benefits of deworming:

Deworming improves your child's immunity, and thereby protecting him/her from chronic illnesses caused by worms.

It improves concentration and attendance, making them more productive in school.

It increases nutrional uptake and controls infections such as anemia, loose bowels, etc.

It improves work potential and livelihood opportunity.

It helps reduce worm infection in the community.

Not only children, but adults too are prone to worm infections. Therefore, deworming should be done in adults as well and under the guidelines of health professionals.

The National Deworming Day is celebrated on February 10 each year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with an objective to deworm children between the ages of (1-19) at schools and anganwadi centres. The Health Ministry is urging all parents to join hands and ensure their children are dewormed on this day.