Simple tips to get rid of hiccups!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 23:32
Image for representational purpose only
New Delhi: We all have experienced hiccups in our life. They are so uncomfortable and sometimes embarrassing as it would not stop. Though, it happen for a short period of time, but sometimes it stays for longer period.
It usually occurs when the diaphragm suddenly contracts involuntarily and at the same time the larynx contracts too and the glottis closes which effectively blocks the flow of air.
Eating or drinking too much or too quickly also causes hiccups.
Here are some tips which you can do while experiencing hiccups:
- Try to hold your breath
- Drink a glass of water quickly
- Pull hard on your tongue
- Take a bite of lemon
- Gargle with water
- Drink from the far side of a glass
- Use smelling salts
First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 23:32
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Who will be benefited from Samajwadi Party feud?
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed killed in an encounter in J&K's Budgam district
- Why there is no strict action against molestation of women?
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- Final allowances for central govt employees under 7th Pay Commission likely to come in March: Fin Min official
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled