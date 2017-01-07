Simple tips to get rid of hiccups!

New Delhi: We all have experienced hiccups in our life. They are so uncomfortable and sometimes embarrassing as it would not stop. Though, it happen for a short period of time, but sometimes it stays for longer period.

It usually occurs when the diaphragm suddenly contracts involuntarily and at the same time the larynx contracts too and the glottis closes which effectively blocks the flow of air.

Eating or drinking too much or too quickly also causes hiccups.

Here are some tips which you can do while experiencing hiccups: