close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»

Simple tips to get rid of hiccups!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 23:32
Simple tips to get rid of hiccups!
Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: We all have experienced hiccups in our life. They are so uncomfortable and sometimes embarrassing as it would not stop. Though, it happen for a short period of time, but sometimes it stays for longer period.

It usually occurs when the diaphragm suddenly contracts involuntarily and at the same time the larynx contracts too and the glottis closes which effectively blocks the flow of air.

Eating or drinking too much or too quickly also causes hiccups.

Here are some tips which you can do while experiencing hiccups:

  • Try to hold your breath
  • Drink a glass of water quickly
  • Pull hard on your tongue
  • Take a bite of lemon
  • Gargle with water
  • Drink from the far side of a glass
  • Use smelling salts
First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 23:32

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.