Swine flu: Three-month-old baby infected with virus in Telangana

New Delhi: With swine flu cases returning in the southern state of Telangana, including a fresh death and other complications, a three-month-old baby in the region has been affected with the virus.

As per reports, the child is receiving treatment at Hyderabad's Rainbow Hospital, while four other cases are being reported in the city on Wednesday.

Since August 2016, six deaths and 116 cases of swine flu have been registered in Telangana, a state health official told PTI on Tuesday.

As many as 2,717 samples had been tested till January 5, of which 107 were found to be positive, according to a swine flu bulletin issued by the state health and family welfare department on January 6.

Advising citizens to take precautions like reporting to hospitals upon noticing first symptoms of swine flu like high fever, sneezing cough and body pains, the bulletin said that sufficient stock of medicines and adequate testing kits are available in the state.

It also advised doctors to admit patients and isolate them in case of suspecting swine flu.

