Try these simple home remedies to get rid of stretch marks!

New Delhi: Stretch marks are the narrow streaks or lines on the skin with an off colour hue.Usually caused by drastic and sudden weight loss or gain, a sudden change in the body size, hereditary factors, and stress, these ugly scars are mostly found on the abdomen, thighs, and upper arms.

Though there are many medicated creams easily available that helps to remove stretch marks, but one can also opt for natural home remedies to get rid of these scars.

Here are some simple home remedies that helps to get rid of these marks:

Shea Butter

Because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, shea butter helps to remove stretch marks. Applying it regularly will keep your skin healthy and repair any damaged cells.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera contains compounds of glucomannan and gibberellin, which increase collagen synthesis and fade stretch marks. It also consists of essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that have antioxidant properties.

Vicks Vaporub

Composed of essential oils namely eucalyptus oil, turpentine oil, and cedar leaf oil, vicks vaparub helps to get rid of these ugly marks. It also has camphor and petrolatum.

Castor oil

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, a skin-conditioning agent that fastens the healing of stretch marks and makes them appear a lot lighter.

Olive oil

Being rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, olive oil is very healthy for skin and helps in relieving multiple skin problems like stretch marks.