Try these simple home remedies to get rid of stretch marks!
New Delhi: Stretch marks are the narrow streaks or lines on the skin with an off colour hue.Usually caused by drastic and sudden weight loss or gain, a sudden change in the body size, hereditary factors, and stress, these ugly scars are mostly found on the abdomen, thighs, and upper arms.
Though there are many medicated creams easily available that helps to remove stretch marks, but one can also opt for natural home remedies to get rid of these scars.
Here are some simple home remedies that helps to get rid of these marks:
Shea Butter
Because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, shea butter helps to remove stretch marks. Applying it regularly will keep your skin healthy and repair any damaged cells.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera contains compounds of glucomannan and gibberellin, which increase collagen synthesis and fade stretch marks. It also consists of essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that have antioxidant properties.
Vicks Vaporub
Composed of essential oils namely eucalyptus oil, turpentine oil, and cedar leaf oil, vicks vaparub helps to get rid of these ugly marks. It also has camphor and petrolatum.
Castor oil
Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, a skin-conditioning agent that fastens the healing of stretch marks and makes them appear a lot lighter.
Olive oil
Being rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, olive oil is very healthy for skin and helps in relieving multiple skin problems like stretch marks.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
Top Videos
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?
-
Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
-
DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
-
2017 Assembly elections: 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur; counting on March 11