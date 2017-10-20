World Osteoporosis Day: Lifestyle tips to keep your bones healthy
World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is marked on October 20 each year.
Comments |
Representational image
New Delhi: Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones of a person become extremely weak and fragile.
The condition can take a toll on an individual's health if it is left untreated.
World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is marked on October 20 each year. It seeks to raise global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related bone diseases.
There are a number of factors that increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Understanding these can help prevent or reduce the risk of getting this crippling disease.
Here are some lifestyle measures you can take to keep your bone health healthy:
- Include a plenty of dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt and cheese in your daily diet. Consuming dairy products can provide enough calcium and vitamin D, which is essential for bone health.
- Aim for around 750-1000 mg/day of calcium intake to strengthen.
- Regular physical exercise such as brisk walk can help in keeping osteoporosis at bay.Start with 30-45 minutes of brisk walk at least 3-4 times per week.
- Additionally, knowing what sort of exercise is suitable for you and adapting to the right amount of exercise can help reduce bone loss and also lowers the risk of falling.
- Quit smoking cigarettes and do not consume more than the recommended amount of alcohol a day, which is two drinks for men and one drink for women.