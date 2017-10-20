World Osteoporosis Day: Lifestyle tips to keep your bones healthy

New Delhi: Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones of a person become extremely weak and fragile.

The condition can take a toll on an individual's health if it is left untreated.

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is marked on October 20 each year. It seeks to raise global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related bone diseases.

There are a number of factors that increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Understanding these can help prevent or reduce the risk of getting this crippling disease.

Here are some lifestyle measures you can take to keep your bone health healthy: