World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery

New Delhi: 500-kg Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who bears the tag of the world's heaviest woman will land in Mumbai on Saturday for a bariatric surgery.

She is scheduled to undergo the surgery at Saifee hospital which is located near Charni road railway station.

As per reports, Iman was diagnosed with elephantiasis soon after she was born. Her birth weight was a staggering 5 kilograms.

Eman has not be able to come out of her home in Cairo in last 25 years because of her massive weight.

For this reason, authorities have arranged and modified a special Egypt Air Airbus 300-600 freighter aircraft that will fly the lady to India.

A team of doctors comprising of a consultant bariatric surgeon, a cardiac surgeon, an endocrinologist,a cardiologist among others will operate upon the patient.

Reportedly, this surgery will be conducted free of cost.