close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Yemen cholera outbreak eases but alert continues: UNICEF

The cholera outbreak in Yemen, which has killed over 2,000 people, has started to recede but there was still no grounds for complacency regarding the health situation in the country, according to the Unicef.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 23:32
Yemen cholera outbreak eases but alert continues: UNICEF
Image for representational purpose only

Sanaa: The cholera outbreak in Yemen, which has killed over 2,000 people, has started to recede but there was still no grounds for complacency regarding the health situation in the country, according to the Unicef.

Deputy Representative of Unicef to Yemen Sherin Varkey told Efe news on Thursday that although the situation is easing off in some parts of the country, there are still other areas where cholera-related cases are increasing.

Varkey attributed the improvements of the situation in Yemen to the combined interventions in the areas of health, water supply and sanitation.

The Unicef representative, however, warned that with the generally poor sanitation and sewage systems, the upcoming rainy season could aggravate the spread of the disease again.

Varkey concluded that all efforts must be continued in order to ensure that the outbreak is finally contained in the shortest possible time.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has reached half a million, while the death toll has exceeded 2,000.

Since the death of the first cholera victim in April 2016, the disease has spread over the entire country, due to poor hygiene and sanitary conditions, as well as the shortage of clean water supply, according to the WHO.

The health crisis in Yemen is also due to the armed conflict, which started in 2014, when Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces. 

TAGS

CholeraCholera outbreakYemendiseaseHygieneWHOSanaa

From Zee News

Swine flu: Spike of H1N1 Influenza in Delhi; 1,066 cases reported last month
Health

Swine flu: Spike of H1N1 Influenza in Delhi; 1,066 cases re...

Painful menstrual cramps? Experts swear by these Yoga asanas to help you relieve your suffering!
Health

Painful menstrual cramps? Experts swear by these Yoga asana...

Quit smoking to delay frailty in old age
Health

Quit smoking to delay frailty in old age

New method could overcome genetic male infertility
Health

New method could overcome genetic male infertility

E-cigarettes may promote smoking among teenagers
Health

E-cigarettes may promote smoking among teenagers

Eating hamburgers, pizza may up cancer risk
Health

Eating hamburgers, pizza may up cancer risk

Doctors successfully remove 3.2 kg football-sized tumour from Russian patient
Health

Doctors successfully remove 3.2 kg football-sized tumour fr...

Men, take note! Want to smell more attractive? Include more fruits and veggies in your diet
Health

Men, take note! Want to smell more attractive? Include more...

Sepsis: Inexpensive prevention technique discovered by US-based Odisha scientist
Health

Sepsis: Inexpensive prevention technique discovered by US-b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video