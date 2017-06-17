close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Himachal Pradesh Congress' tweet featuring PM Narendra Modi stirs controversy; BJP condemns it

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga lashed out at Congress for posting the tweet, which is distasteful in nature.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 21:10
Himachal Pradesh Congress&#039; tweet featuring PM Narendra Modi stirs controversy; BJP condemns it

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday condemned the Himachal Pradesh Congress for posting a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The tweet comes on a day the BJP created a record by winning the maximum number of seats -- for the first time in three decades -- in the 34-member House of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Its arch rival Congress, which ruled the civic body for 26 years till the last elections in May 2012, got its 12 candidates elected.

The Congress deleted the tweet later without giving any explanation.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga lashed out at Congress for posting the tweet, which is distasteful in nature.

Bagga said the tweet from its official account showed the mentality of the Congress.

Here is Bagga's tweet:

TAGS

Narendra ModiCongressHimachal PradeshBharatiya Janata PartyIndian National CongressTajinder Pal Singh Bagga

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video