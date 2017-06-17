Himachal Pradesh Congress' tweet featuring PM Narendra Modi stirs controversy; BJP condemns it

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday condemned the Himachal Pradesh Congress for posting a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The tweet comes on a day the BJP created a record by winning the maximum number of seats -- for the first time in three decades -- in the 34-member House of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Its arch rival Congress, which ruled the civic body for 26 years till the last elections in May 2012, got its 12 candidates elected.

The Congress deleted the tweet later without giving any explanation.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga lashed out at Congress for posting the tweet, which is distasteful in nature.

Bagga said the tweet from its official account showed the mentality of the Congress.

Here is Bagga's tweet: