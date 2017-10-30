Himachal Pradesh: Amit Shah to address rallies, hold key meetings in poll-bound state

New Delhi: BJP national president Amit Shah will arrive in the poll-bound state and hold key discussions with the party's state unit leaders and workers on Monday.

According to PTI, Shah will address his first public meeting in the poll-bound Himachal State and as many as 15 meetings during his two-day stay here.

Amit Shah would campaign in the state for five days and address rallies in three constituencies, as per reports.

The BJP chief will also address four public meetings and is likely to chair a number of party meetings, including that of BJP’s core group in the state, the reports said.

Shah would campaign in the state for five days and address rallies at Banikhet in Dalhousie constituency and Chhalwara in Jwali on October 30, at Toki in Indora and Rajgarh in Pachhad on October 31 and in Seraj and Hamirpur on November 1, a BJP release said.

Shah would also address public meetings at Jaisinghpur and Gagret on November 3 and at Rampur and Baddi on November 6.

The campaigning for the November 9 assembly polls will conclude on November 7.



Meanwhile, Rakesh Kanwar, deputy commissioner, Solan, said no panchayat in the Arki assembly constituency, from where Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is contesting the election, had threatened to boycott the polls.

He dismissed the news reports, claiming that panchayats in Arki were planning to boycott the polls, as wrong and false and said the heads of these bodies had stated that there was no such plan.

Kanwar said the Electoral Officer of Arki, Esha Thakur, was directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

A team comprising Arki Tehsildar Ravish Chandel and Block Development Officer Jaywanti Thakur, along with the Naib Tehsildar, had visited the area on Saturday, and after proper verification concluded that the news was bogus.

(With PTI inputs)