Himachal Pradesh Polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath in BJP's 40-member star campaigners' list

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The list, which has been released nearly two weeks ahead of the crucial polls, includes 40 key BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra and party chief Amit Shah.

The 40-member list also includes several Union Ministers, senior party leaders and MPs from the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

BJP releases list of star campaigners for upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/2satyj75IP — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2017

Prominent among those who will be campaigning for the party are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The list also includes names of Union Ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Uma Bharti, Smriti Irani and BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra.

Interestingly, names of BJP veterans like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Yashwant Sinha are missing from the list.

The BJP had on October 18 released the full list of 68 candidates contesting for the crucial polls.

Several senior party leaders and heavyweights are in the fray with former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal contesting from Sujanpur.

The voting for the 68-member Assembly will take place on November 9 and the results will be declared on December 18.